Love Aaj Kal can be Kartik Aaryan’s highest opener at Rs 10 cr, to ride on his and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry

Love Aaj Kal, bringing the much talked about pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on silver screen for the first time, arrives on Valentine’s Day and is expected to benefit from it being the season of love. This is Imtiaz Ali’s first film since 2017 dud Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar expects Love Aaj Kal to get a bullish opening of Rs 9-10 crore, which can even go up to Rs 12-13 crore. “People have liked the trailer and songs. The makers have also recreated songs from the original which are doing well. Sara and Kartik attract the youth and have a huge fan following, so the expectations are very high,” he said.

He believes Love Aaj Kal can be Kartik’s highest opening film as his last film Pati Patni Aur Woh opened at Rs 9.10 crore. The romance is a reboot of the 2009 original starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, which had opened to positive reviews at Rs 8.02 crore. It had collected Rs 66.56 crore at the domestic box office and had the worldwide collection of Rs 116.22 crore.

Talking about the timing of the film’s release, he said, “It is an Imtiaz Ali film based on relationships. It is releasing on Valentine’s Day and targets the youth in metro cities. They have planned it in such a manner that it will coincide with the mood of the nation. Cinema in driven by the youth, they celebrate this day with their friends and close ones. Despite not being a holiday, the business jumps by around 15-20 % on Valentine’s Day as the youth want to indulge in leisure activities and going for a movie is on the top of their list. It will have a combined effect as the film is youthful and has been promoted well.”

Love Aaj Kal is expected to be a game-changer for Imtiaz whose 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal had opened at Rs 15.25 crore but wrapped up around 64.33 crore at the domestic box office. The filmmaker, known for his critically acclaimed films such as Jab We Met, Highway and Rockstar, is yet to deliver a Rs 100 crore film.

Confident of Sara and Kartik’s pairing, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier told HT, “The presence of Kartik and Sara will definitely add to the opening of Love Aaj Kal, also because it’s Valentine’s Day. I feel that it is a win-win situation, where the film is definitely going to open big and at the same time, it will add to the credibility of Kartik and Sara both.”

Love Aaj Kal is a solo release with no competition at the ticket counters. Calling it a a positive environment for the film, Girish said, “The Oscar-nominated films have their re-releases on Valentine’s Day. There is a lot of buzz around Joker and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Parasite is already performing well. But this is a very small segment and will not dent the performance of Love Aaj Kal.”

