Kartik Aaryan: Here’s how Love Aaj Kal actor has finally arrived in Bollywood, can happily sing ‘Haan Main Galat’

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:22 IST

Love him or hate him, you cannot ignore Kartik Aaryan. The eight-film-old actor, who made way into the hearts of millennials, completes 10 years in Bollywood this year with a coveted line up of big banner films in his kitty. While the critics may raise eyebrows over his choice of seemingly misogynistic films, the actor sneaked into mainstream Bollywood with hit comedies.

Almost nine years before Shahid Kapoor got criticism for playing a controversial role in Kabir Singh, Kartik was cheered and hailed for his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which undermined women as an everlasting headache. He not just grabbed attention with his witty monologue but helped the audience overlook the anti-women take of the film with his dimples and forever smiling look.

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

With the movie seen as harmless fun and turned out to be a success, Kartik and director Luv Ranjan repeated the formula in the film’s sequel and churned out even a bigger blockbuster with collections of Rs 64 crore. Kartik made sure he was etched in the minds of the young audience forever with his even longer ‘girlfriend-peedit’ monologue of over seven minutes.

The hit team of Kartik, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh and Luv Ranjan also delivered their first Rs 100 crore blockbuster – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. They film, once again, carried sexist undertones and looked at Nushrat’s character as nothing but a gold-digger. All under the cover of rib-tickling comedy. Would the critics have forgiven Shahid had Kabir Singh been a comedy film? That’s something to think about. Question him about why he is so drawn to undermining women, and he can quote his song ‘Haan Main Galat’ from his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in a still from Luka Chuppi.

Kartik finally stepped out of Luv Ranjan’s club last year with Luka Chuppi, pairing up with Kriti Sanon for the first time. The film featured the two as a young couple dealing with the struggles of a live-in relationship under the watch of nosey family members. The film was his second consecutive hit with domestic box office collection a little shy of Rs 100 crore.

The actor, however, again returned to his most tried and tested subject with the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake which recorded decent domestic collection of Rs 86.89 crore. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Kartik Aaryan once again plays what he’s best at — the guy next door with his innate talent for monologues. He might be getting close to being typecast but guess he’s okay to risk that at this moment.”

Director Mudassar Aziz expected Kartik to deliver one more memorable monologue in this one but the audience slammed the film for trivialising marital rape in the changing times and the makers showed the good sense to cut it out.

Kartik Aaryan in his look from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik has already proved his work was more about brotherhood than relationships and marriage. He will now be seen in the sequel of John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan’s Dostana. In the words of his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday, he has finally made it in Bollywood with a Dharma film in his kitty. The actor will now be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. The actor has also emerged to be the chosen one for sequels as he has another sequel – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will be stepping into the shoes of none other than Akshay Kumar.

Kartik has more on his plate than movies. According to the Duff & Phelps’ celebrity brand valuation report, Kartik is second to only Ayushmann Khurrana in the highest number of brand endorsements in 2019. Despite a very different filmography from Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, both of whom won the National Film Award for Best Actor, all three of them with 10 brand endorsement deals each last year.

Kartik’s popularity can be gauged from his 14.2 million followers on Instagram, which is a few millions more than Ayushmann or Vicky. He is, however, still behind Tiger who can boast of over 19 million followers on the picture sharing website.

