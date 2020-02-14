e-paper
Valentine’s Day 2020: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput fill home with flowers, Anil Kapoor reveals his secret superpower

On Valentine’s Day, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput’s home was filled with flowers while Anil Kapoor revealed the secret to his success.

bollywood Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:40 IST
Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani posted about their Valentine’s Day celebrations on Instagram.
Valentine’s Day is here and a host of Bollywood couples celebrated the day of love by sharing heartfelt messages for their loved ones. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of their Valentine’s Day celebrations on Instagram by sharing several pictures of their house decorated with flowers and bouquets.

It seems Shahid sent Mira several bouquets of different shapes and sizes on the occasion. There is also a picture of a heart-shaped bouquet.

Mira Rajput shared pictures of their house on Valentine’s Day.
Shahid-Mira’s house had flowers all around the house.
Anil Kapoor also wished wife Sunita on the occasion. Expressing his love for her, he wrote besides a stunning picture of them on Instagram, “Just two fools in love creating a life together! Everyday is Valentine’s Day with you! She is the secret behind me!! Forever & Always! #ToMyValentine @kapoor.sunita.”

Anil Kapoor wished wife Sunita on Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt note.
Shilpa shared a video compilation of several of their pictures on Instagram, talking about how the two were friends before and went on to become partners for life. She wrote a heartfelt message for Raj in the caption, “Valentine’s Day/ The promises you made to me, You have stayed true, I’m happy to call you mine, ‘Coz they don’t make ‘em anymore like you. I wouldn’t need many words to sum it up, just a few, Today - and every day - I love you, @rajkundra9! #HappyValentinesDay #love #gratitude #mine #unconditional #hubby #valentine.”

 

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani pitched the idea of self-love as she shared several stunning pictures of herself from a photoshoot. She captioned them, “Self-love is a superpower. When things change inside you, things change around you. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

 

Varun Dhawan asked his fans to not cheat on their lovers. He shared a candid video of himself with a beating heart and wrote, “Happy #valentinesday doston yaaron pyaaron. Don’t cheat your heart beat.”

 

Also read: Valentine’s Day 2020: Disha Patani sends flowers to Tiger Shroff’s mom, Twitter reacts with ‘saas-bahu’ comments

Disha Patani also celebrated the day by sending flowers to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff. The latter even thanked her on Instagram by sharing a picture of roses sent to her by Disha.

bollywood news