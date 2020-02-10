Mira Rajput asks paparazzi not to click kids’ pictures as her bodyguard blocks their view. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:47 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite a hit with the paparazzi and is often clicked in Mumbai. However, recently, she was seen asking them to refrain from clicking pictures of her children in a new video that has surfaced online.

In the video, as Mira approaches her waiting car (with her maid and perhaps her son Zain), we hear a group of photographers and cameramen call out to her. Her bodyguard approaches them and even attempts to block the view of one of the cameramen with his hand. One can hear a photographer saying in the background ‘Ma’am, only yours’. Soon, Mira (the camera zooms in) is seen interacting with paparazzi. As they keep saying ‘sirf ma’am ka’, Mira gets into her car and says ‘mat liya karo’. Minutes later, she smiles and tells another cameraperson, ‘Band kar do’. As another person can be heard saying ‘khali aap ka’, she obliges and smiles, waves her hand and shuts the door of her car.

Also read: After Darbar failure, Rajinikanth’s salary halved for next film with Sun Pictures

Mira is otherwise regular with posting pictures and videos from her family life. She enjoys a sizable Instagram following and of late there have been demands from her fans to try her hand at showbiz. So much so, that Shahid was once asked about it. He had said, “Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more