Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh return from vacation on Valentine’s Day, share pics of their dreamy getaway

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 09:12 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned from their private vacation in the early hours of Friday and were spotted together in a cheerful mood at the Mumbai airport. The two had shared a glimpse of their scuba diving session before they left for home.

While Ranveer was seen in a white tee and denims, sans his ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ hairline moustache, Deepika was in an orange crop top and denims as they walked out hand in hand at the arrivals. The two were all smiles for the paparazzi who were ready to click them together.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika had started the ‘his and her’ picture series to share updates of their romantic vacation with husband Ranveer on Instagram without giving out too much information. The actor had last shared a picture of two scuba diving kits and captioned it on Instagram, “water babies...#his&hers.” She also shared a picture of two plates of watermelon cut into triangular pieces and wrote in caption, “We didn’t even spare the watermelon! #his&hers #vacation.”

Pictures shared by Deepika Padukone from her and Ranveer Singh’s vacation.

Deepika had earlier shared a snap from their exotic vacation and wrote, “two’s company... #his&hers #vacation” The beautiful frame had two bicycles parked in a shed captured amid soothing sunlight. On Sunday, she shared a picture of two umbrellas with a lovely caption that read, “come sunshine or rain... #his&hers #vacation.” Earlier, the Chhapaak actor had shared a photo of her and Ranveer’s passports and air tickets. “His & Hers... #vacation,” she captioned the photo.

Deepika Padukone shared glimpses from her and Ranveer Singh’s vacation on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo. While Deepika last appeared as an acid attack survivor in Chhapak, Ranveer wrapped up the shooting of his next, Jayeshbhai Jordaar before taking off for their intimate holiday. The two will now be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83, set to hit theatres on April 10.

