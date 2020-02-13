Valentine’s Day: From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, how these couples complement each other

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:03 IST

The season of celebrating love is here and we are putting the spotlight firmly on five couples who have lived and loved under the media glare, but with style and grace. From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, these couples are on top of their game in their respective careers, have hectic schedules and are living each moment in limelight, but there’s still love which drives their lives. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, here’s how these couples support each other that make them one powerful entity.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most talked about couples in the industry with the media following their every move. The two have also learnt how to walk that fine line between public and private.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Tirumala Tirupati Temple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary in Chittoor. ( PTI )

Deepika recently posted about Hrithik Roshan, calling him “death by chocolate”. She even revealed how she and Ranveer would hit pause while watching him in War and marvelled at him saying “Kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai”. She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wake-up call for filmmakers to cast us together.” Now who doesn’t want a friendly husband like him?

Both Deepika and Ranveer are on the top of their game but have nothing to worry about managing their busy schedules. Recalling how she didn’t have to care about going home late or not giving Ranveer a call while working on Chhapaak after marriage, Deepika said, “I’d had a long day, but I didn’t feel anxious about whether he would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn’t called. I have been in relationships where I didn’t have that. When you don’t have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have learnt how to handle the attention that comes their way. Both of them support each other in their respective endeavours while keeping a safe distance from each other’s professional lives. Virat occasionally comes to his wife’s rescue when she is wrongly blamed for hampering his performance during cricket matches. Anushka doesn’t shy away from accompanying him on his international tours anymore and even spoke up when she was accused of receiving preferential treatment during a match.

Talking about how Anushka contributes in his life, Virat had told Viv Richards in a candid chat, “It has actually been the biggest blessing in my life apart from being blessed with playing this sport. To find the right person. Because she is a professional herself, she totally understands my space. She guides me in the right direction. The thing that I have learnt from being with her is that if you are willing to do things which are right in your life off the field, then I think that creates your personality on the field to do the same.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are poles apart with hardly anything in common between them, but the two continue to set couple goals each day with their love and understanding. Blessed with two kids – Misha and Zain, the couple continues to face questions about their 14-year age gap and Mira’s Bollywood debut. Shahid, who calls himself a “domesticated horse” now, had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.” Talking about life after marriage and kids, he had said, “It’s so fascinating and beautiful that you feel very satisfied.”

Mira claimed in a Vogue interview how the change from Delhi to Mumbai was a pleasant one. Looking at the positive side of their age gap, she said, “His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap at the trailer success party of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan. ( IANS )

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are the definition of true love who continue to inspire their fans with their love story. The two have had their fair share of differences, struggles and have emerged victorious after Tahira’s battle with cancer. Tahira has earlier shared about how she wasn’t comfortable with Ayushmann doing intimate scenes during the initial years of his career and had also revealed how he was the pillar of strength during her fight with cancer while delivering one successful film after another.

The couple shared their story on the audio show, Yes Sir, it’s Cancer, which discusses the events that went on when Tahira’s cancer was first detected. Hailing Tahira as his victorious queen, Ayushmann said, “Even though we were together in this fight, I was always so inspired by you and I saw that you’ve become even stronger than me and this transformation was a miracle and came at the right time and it gave you the strength to face everything head on, and now you’re my victorious queen, standing in front of me”. She replied, “I’m admitting this to you, the only reason I got through was because of how calm and supportive you were through the whole journey”.

Also read: Love Aaj Kal can be Kartik Aaryan’s highest opener at Rs 10 cr, to ride on his and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 62nd Grammy Awards. ( REUTERS )

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas come from different continents, different fields, different religions and cultures but still have found so much in common. The two continue to live in public eye each day and make their fans drool over their magical chemistry.

Asked about how she manages to keep it all together despite their hectic schedules, Priyanka told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s tough, but I’m glad I’m married to someone who understands my ambition and drive.” She added, “It’s the thing he fell in love with me for, that’s what he says! For both of us, our professional lives are very, very important. We both come from a non-entitled background; our careers were not given to us. We both have worked damn hard to be where we are, and have had a two decade long career each. We know what it takes to do what we do, and support each other.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more