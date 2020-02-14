Valentine’s Day 2020: Disha Patani sends flowers to Tiger Shroff’s mom, Twitter reacts with ‘saas-bahu’ comments

bollywood

Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, sent flowers to his mother Ayesha Shroff on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Ayesha, wife of actor Jackie Shroff, shared the proof on Instagram along with a heartfelt note for Disha.

Ayesha shared a picture of a beautiful bouquet comprising red, pink and white roses decorated with a ‘Love’ prop and several tiny teddy years. She wrote in the caption, “The cuuuuutest valentine from my fellow twin!!!! thaaaaaank you deeeeeeshu!! @dishapatani.” Disha replied to her post, “Love you aunty,” along with a few heart emojis.

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira also reacted to the post with, “@ayeshashroff Awwwwww”. Her fans also hailed Disha for her lovely gesture in the comments section. Some also teased her by calling Ayesha her mother-in-law. A fan wrote, “SaaSss bhu.” Another wrote, “dishapatani @tigerjackieshroff kiya baat haii ssaas k impress kar rahi haii (wow, impressing the mother-in-law) nice couple btw @ayeshashroff.”

Disha recently saw the release of her suspense thriller, Malang. She stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Tiger had earlier joined her at the special screening of the film ahead of its release last week.

Disha was recently asked about her and Tiger’s alleged relationship in one of her interviews. She responded, “What relationship?” After recent rumours of their breakup, the two continue to be spotted on lunch and dinner dates and support each other at film premieres and parties.

Tiger and Disha were last seen together in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2. Tiger is now returning with Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. The trailer of the film has been liked by his fans and the first song, Dus Bahane 2.0, a recreated version of Abhishek Bachchan’s original is already out.

Disha will now be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It will hit theatres around Eid this year on May 22. She also has Ekta Kapoor’s KTina in her kitty.

