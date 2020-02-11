Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna shares pic with boyfriend Eban Hyams, declares love for him

bollywood

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:02 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff may been busy with the shooting of his film Baaghi 3 but it is his sister Krishna who is the star on Instagram. Jackie Shroff’s daughter is the owner of a gym in Mumbai. She has posted a picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams on Tuesday and declared her love for him.

Krishna took to Instagram stories and posted a picture with Eban with a red heart emoji and a ‘you’ written next to it. Given how interested fans are about weddings of star kids, Krishna too is often asked about her relationship with Eban. In fact Eban had recently called Krishna ‘wifey’ on social media, leading to speculations that the two had secretly got married. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she had laughed off the comment and said, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

Krishna Shroff often shares pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams.

Talking about how they met each other, she had said in the same interview, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban.” Elaborating, she had said that Eban is into music and sports. She had said, “He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia.”

Meanwhile, Krishna’s actor brother Tiger is riding high on the success of his films. He began 2019 with the moderate success of his films Student of the Year 2 and followed it up with the success of his film with Hrithik Roshan, War.

