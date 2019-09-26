Krishna Shroff hits the beach with boyfriend Eban Hayms, fans can’t stop talking about her colourful tattoos. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:41 IST

Tiger Shroff is currently in news as he is busy promoting his upcoming film War whereas sister Krishna Shroff is making headlines for entirely different reasons. The star kid has shared pictures from her beach outing with her boyfriend Eban Hayms.

Sharing the pictures from their walk on the beach on Instagram, Krishna wrote, “Damn. #blessedwiththebest @ebanhyams @doitall23.” While Krishna is seen in a black bikini which also highlights her colourful tattoos, her boyfriend is in blue shorts and is seen holding her hand as they enjoy a walk on the beachside.

The post got more than 25,000 likes within two hours. Actor Emily Shah commented to the pictures, “Dang girl you look fuegoooo.” Hair stylist Amit Thakur wrote, “Look at u both.” A fan commented, “Nice tatoos.” “That tattoo....,” wrote another along with a fire emoji.

Krishna had recently opened up about her relationship in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. Talking about how they met each other, she said, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban.” She had said that they have been together for four months and are currently living in the moment and enjoying each other’s company. Talking about his career aspirations, she had said, “He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia.”

Eban had recently called Krishna ‘wifey’ on social media, which fuelled rumours of the two secretly tied the knot. She had, however,turned down such reports and said, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

Meanwhile, Tiger is busy with the promotions of War, in which he shares the screen space with his idol, Hrithik Roshan. The two will be seen performing some nail-biting action scenes in the thriller. It is set to hit theatres on October 2.

