Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna explains boyfriend Eban Hayms’ ‘wifey’ comments, says even her mum asked her what’s up

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:24 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister and Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna is also making headlines these days for her new relationship with boyfriend Eban Hayms. In her latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Krishna finally divulged details about him.

The fitness enthusiast revealed how the two met through a common friend and have been dating for four months now. “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban,” she said.

Eban recently shared an Instagram story in which he addressed Krishna as his ‘wifey’. When quizzed about this, she said, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

Krishna said that while her mother has met Eban before, she knows enough to not get them involved just yet. However, Tiger has known Eban for five years as they used to play basketball together. Though Tiger wasn’t the one to set them up. Eban did not even know that Tiger had a sister.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on first meeting with wife Mira Rajput: ‘My only thought was if we will even last 15 minutes’

When asked if Eban had Bollywood aspirations, Krishna said that while he is interested in acting someday, his focus is on music and sports at present. “He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia,” she said.

Krishna recently shared an Instagram post with Eban in which she mentioned a business they have started together. “Minding our own business like it’s our own company, this is destiny, we meant to be, something so special, like it’s heavenly,” she had captioned the photos.

Krishna added that it is still to early to talk about marriage. “It’s only been four months...We are just living in the moment and enjoying each other’s company.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 09:06 IST