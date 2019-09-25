Tiger Shroff breaks out the singer in him for a fan, Kapil Sharma says ‘you have surprised us with your melodious voice’. Watch

bollywood

Tiger Shroff has shared a treat for his fans that will surely ward away their mid-week blues. The actor shared a video of himself, singing a song on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where he was promoting his upcoming film, War.

In the video, Tiger is seen crooning a romantic song and swinging to it with a fan. “The bathroom singer in me coming out! #warpromotions #thekapilsharmashow #hrithikvstiger #war,” he captioned his post on Instagram. Even Kapil Sharma was surprised by his singing voice. “Bro u really surprised all of us with ur melodious voice .. love u so much,” he commented. Tiger’s Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria also left a comment on the video. “At long last,” she wrote.

Tiger and his co-star from the film, Hrithik Roshan are not promoting the film together as the makers want to translate the “on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point”. Director Siddharth Anand said: “War pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together, for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie. Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point. They will not share the same stage during the promotions of the film.”

The actors are pitted against each other in the action extravaganza, and Tiger sees their characters as beloved superheroes Superman and Batman. “There are very different styles of action, location and get-up. It’s more on the lines of Mission Impossible. It’s like Ethan Hunt versus James Bond and Superman vs Batman... on this battlefield. We are fighting in air, on land. It is a visual spectacle. It is a great action entertainer,” Tiger told IANS.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.“I am both nervous and excited. I am very excited because I got an opportunity to work with my hero. It is a huge opportunity for me. I am working with Yash Raj Films for the first time, and of course my director Siddharth Anand... he is fantastic. I am looking forward to working with him again in Rambo,” said the actor.

