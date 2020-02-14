Sushmita Sen’s Valentine’s Day celebrations feature boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah

bollywood

Sushmita Sen is dating Rohman Shawl and celebrated Valentine’s Day with the model and her two daughters, Renee and Alisah. The actor shared several pictures from their intimate celebrations at midnight as they cut a cake and posed for pictures.

Sushmita shared the pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happpyyyy Valentines Day. Here’s wishing you love that helps you grow..May you be the one that loves more!! mmuuaaaah, I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen with Rohman, Alisah and Renee.

The first picture shows Sushmita sitting on the floor with her daughters lying down with their heads on her lap. The second picture shows her and Rohman staring at each other with a cake in between. There are lights placed around the cake in a heart shape and a big red balloon that spells ‘love’ hanging from a side table. Other pictures show all of them in a goofy mood as they enjoy the moment.

Sushmita’s fans loved her idea of celebrating Valentine’s Day with her family. A fan wrote, “She doesn’t need gifts when she has all what she need , her life is full of lights and eyes sparking with love , she just want to grow old with them with love and see her daughter’s falling in love one day , it’s them which completes her , Happy Valentine’s Sush....” Another wrote, “Wat beautiful pics!!! Love is what makes onr happy and these pictures are oozing happiness... Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours...” One more fan gushed over the post, “This is so perfect!”

A few days ago, Rohman had shared a snap of Sushmita on his Instagram page and wrote in caption, “You Are my PEACE,my SOLACE, my SALVATION !!! @sushmitasen47 I LOVE YOU #love #bonding #life.”

The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in a new show titled Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The shooting for Aarya started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop.

