Valentine’s Day 2020: Richa Chadha pens love letter for Ali Fazal, says ‘I want us to keep reimagining love like only we can’

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:15 IST

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal continue to go strong on their relationship front despite their work schedules that keep them away most of the time. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Richa has written a heartwarming letter for Ali, talking about why they are occasionally addressed as a ‘power couple’ and much more.

Mentioning how a publication called the two a ‘power couple’, Richa wrote in the letter, “You see, ever since we got together, we have defied all the cliches that measure or express love.” She went on to question why people say a person is ‘head over heels’ in love and wrote, “Does love really make you somersault and drive you to a point where logic is compromised — everything appears upside down. Doesn’t it actually make you stronger since your biggest cheerleader is by your side?”

Richa also called the usage of ‘falling in love’ ironic and wrote, “Love doesn’t make you fall, it empowers you instead. It makes you greater than you have ever been before. And the fact that you accomplish this together, actually makes you ‘greater together’.”

Talking about her and Ali, “Together we have built an understanding which hasn’t just helped us widen each other’s horizons but has allowed us to maintain our individuality. And that is something that’s integral in a relationship. Because its only when we follow our own dreams, that we allow ourselves to dream bigger together.”

Richa has requests for her readers to think of love and relationships through a new lens. She says love is not found in greeting cards or cheesy forward messages but is much more than a series of platitudes. She asked, “Why try to outdo each other with grand over the top gestures of romance, when all it needs, is two people who are not only willing to embrace each other’s flaws but also inspire each other to become the best version of ourselves.”

She ended the letter saying, “Ali, I want us to keep reimagining love like only we can. And most importantly, I want us to remember that we have done it for each other and together. It’s made us better as individuals but most of all, it’s made us greater together.”

Richa will be next seen in the political drama Madam Chief Minister, in which she is in the lead role of a chief minister of a state. It has been directed by Subhash Kapoor and also stars Akshay Oberoi, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. It will hit theatres on July 17.

