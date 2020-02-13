Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal deny monsoon wedding rumours: ‘It’s not true, people are so jobless’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:06 IST

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have denied rumours of their impending wedding. Recent reports suggested that the couple, who’ve been together for over five years, were set to tie the knot in June.

“Now, all the media needs to do is tell us the name of our unborn children,” Richa told Bollywood Hungama. Ali said, “Arrey no. It’s not true. People are so vella (jobless). I don’t know who has said all this. I have been getting calls since morning. I will give you a heads-up on it whenever it happens.”

On Wednesday, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying that their wedding would happen during the monsoon season. “Richa and Ali are very happy together and are keen to take the next step to further consolidate their bond. Though they are looking at June-July to formalise their relationship, the preference is the first half of June.”

The source offered further details: “As of now, Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as the venues for the functions. Both the families are drawing up a list of potential venues, but they will be finalised only after the date is set.”

In an earlier interview to Bombay Times, Richa spoke about wedding plans. “We don’t have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don’t have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space. Our relationship is a great creative partnership. No one that sees us together feels like it’s a mismatch,” she said.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Ali said, “We’re two mature individuals, so we know what do we want to do, how and when we want to do certain things? Our families are cooperative, they understand and are ready to give us time. I don’t understand that if they can, why can’t the world? As and when we think that it’s time we’ll get hitched and also let everyone know.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more