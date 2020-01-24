Ali Fazal on marriage plans with Richa Chadha: ‘When we think that it’s time we’ll get hitched and also let everyone know’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:58 IST

They have been going strong for over three years now and Ali Fazal is not just in love with Richa Chadha the person, but also the kind of artiste that she is. And that's the reason why Ali, who has collaborated with Richa in the Fukrey series, looks forward to working with her again.

“We both would love to collaborate but things do not happen as you want it to… Bollywood is welcoming but not an easy industry to survive. Waise hum dono ko kaam mil jaat hain wahin kaafi hain…,” he jokes before adding, “Also, we are both are different individuals and our work spaces are also not same. It always helps when you work with people you know as then the comfort helps in better collaboration but whether and when we get the opportunity is something we can’t say. But one thing is for sure we won’t do something because we want to work together. The story needs to impress both of us. And yes we would love to work together. In fact, we were very close to doing something but somehow it did not happen.”

Ali then goes on praising Richa’s acting prowess. “She is focused, extremely talented and a very natural performer who is always wanting to reinvent herself with every character. She is very courageous too. At such a young age and in the initial years of her career she took the risk with a film like Gangs of Wasseypur, played an older woman in it and also pulled it off so well. She is so versatile too… she has done a Masaan and a Fukrey too. And there’s so much to learn from her,” says the actor, adding that he is happy to have someone like her in his life.

Also read: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan what is the rent for a room in Mannat, gets humble response

And since they have been together for quite some time, they are often bombarded with questions about their plans of settling down. But Ali says they don’t have marriage plans as of now and are kind of weary answering the same question again and again.

“We’re two mature individuals, so we know what do we want to do, how and when we want to do certain things? Our families are cooperative, they understand and are ready to give us time. I don’t understand that if they can, why can’t the world? As and when we think that it’s time we’ll get hitched and also let everyone know,” he signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more