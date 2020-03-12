Kajol shares pics from daughter Nysa Devgn’s new photo shoot, asks her to ‘smile more’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:56 IST

Kajol has shared fresh pictures of her daughter Nysa on Instagram, presumably from a candid photoshoot. The 16-year-old is all smiles as she sits on the floor in a cream lehenga paired with a sequinned blouse and traditional jewellery.

Sharing two pictures of Nysa, Kajol wrote, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore.”

Nysa looks lovely in the pictures as she sits on a wooden floor with her hair left open and huge earrings adding to her look. She is seen laughing in one of the pictures while looking upwards. Another picture shows her smiling while looking at the camera.

Kajol’s fans loved the pictures and showered the star kid with love. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji commented to the post, “My princess” along with several kiss-eye emojis. A fan wrote, “absolutely gorgeous.” Another wrote, “So beautiful.” Many also dropped heart and fire emojis in their reaction to the post.

The star kid has often been on the receiving end of unkind comments by trolls. Kajol had recently talked about how disheartening it was for her to see her daughter getting trolled on social media. She told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I think it is horrible. As parents, you want to protect your children always. So when something like this happens, when she is trolled, it is disheartening. Honestly, thank god, Nysa wasn’t here when the entire thing happened so she wasn’t much aware of it. She was in Singapore, but at the end of the day, social media is social media. It is everywhere. So, you have to train them and educate them that this is a small section of society and that you should ignore them and lets not look at that part of it. If I am teaching my son to respect women, I have to teach my daughter too that self-respect starts with them.”

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee says he was thrown out of three projects in one day: ‘Those four years of struggle were like 40 years’

Kajol recently featured in a short film titled Devi. Directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee, the short movie also features Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Rama Joshi, Sandhya Mhatre and Neena Kulkarni. The story is based on a tale of nine women, who navigate through an unusual sisterhood that is forced upon them by circumstances.

Kajol also featured alongside actor husband Ajay Devgn in the period film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film went on to become the biggest blockbuster of the year 2020 with collections of over Rs 279 crore at the domestic box office. She played the role of Taanaji’s wife Savitribai in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more