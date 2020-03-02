Shehnaaz Gill shares a selfie in Sidharth Shukla’s T-shirt, fans say ‘Sidnaaz forever’

tv

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:04 IST

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently busy with her new TV reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, posted a selfie on Sunday which is getting a lot of love. She is reportedly wearing Sidharth Shukla’s T-shirt in the picture.

Sharing the picture, Shehnaaz simply added red heart emojis. As per report in Spotboye, this is a T-shirt that Sidharth frequently wore inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He reportedly even presented Shehnaaz the said T-shirt as a note of friendship. Many fans wrote to say what they felt -- while one fan wrote ‘Sidnaaz forever’ another one said “Tshirt Jana pahchana lg rha (T-shirt looks familiar)”. Yet another person said “Siddharth ki shirt”. One fan asked “Is it Sid T-shirt?”

A Bigg Boss fan Instagram page even made a collage of two pictures -- one of Shehnaaz in the said T-shirt and a second one featuring a throwback picture of Sidharth in the same T-shirt from Bigg Boss 13.

Also read: Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are two of the most popular contestants on the show and their chemistry was there for everyone to see. While they have made it clear that they are friends, their fans would love to see them together as a couple. Sidharth made an appearance on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as well, to the delight of their fans. Couple of days back, Sidharth and Shehnaaz and danced on the stage together.A brief video, shared by Colors TV, showing the two dancing onstage, soon went viral.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra. They will choose life partners from the contestants on the show. Earlier in February, Bigg Boss 13 ended with Sidharth winning the title, beating Asim Riaz in a close contest. The show saw Asim, Sidharth, Arti Singh, Paras and Rashami Desai reach the finals. This edition of Bigg Boss 13 was also the most violent in recent memory, with many contestants suffering injuries.

Follow @htshowbiz for more