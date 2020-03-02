e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Shehnaaz Gill shares a selfie in Sidharth Shukla’s T-shirt, fans say ‘Sidnaaz forever’

Shehnaaz Gill shares a selfie in Sidharth Shukla’s T-shirt, fans say ‘Sidnaaz forever’

Shehnaaz Gill shared a new selfie where she is reportedly wearing the same T-shirt that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla frequently wore inside the house when the reality TV show was on.

tv Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were among the most popular personalities on the show.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were among the most popular personalities on the show.
         

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently busy with her new TV reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, posted a selfie on Sunday which is getting a lot of love. She is reportedly wearing Sidharth Shukla’s T-shirt in the picture.

Sharing the picture, Shehnaaz simply added red heart emojis. As per report in Spotboye, this is a T-shirt that Sidharth frequently wore inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He reportedly even presented Shehnaaz the said T-shirt as a note of friendship. Many fans wrote to say what they felt -- while one fan wrote ‘Sidnaaz forever’ another one said “Tshirt Jana pahchana lg rha (T-shirt looks familiar)”. Yet another person said “Siddharth ki shirt”. One fan asked “Is it Sid T-shirt?”

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on

 

A Bigg Boss fan Instagram page even made a collage of two pictures -- one of Shehnaaz in the said T-shirt and a second one featuring a throwback picture of Sidharth in the same T-shirt from Bigg Boss 13.

 

Also read: Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are two of the most popular contestants on the show and their chemistry was there for everyone to see. While they have made it clear that they are friends, their fans would love to see them together as a couple. Sidharth made an appearance on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as well, to the delight of their fans. Couple of days back, Sidharth and Shehnaaz and danced on the stage together.A brief video, shared by Colors TV, showing the two dancing onstage, soon went viral.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra. They will choose life partners from the contestants on the show. Earlier in February, Bigg Boss 13 ended with Sidharth winning the title, beating Asim Riaz in a close contest. The show saw Asim, Sidharth, Arti Singh, Paras and Rashami Desai reach the finals. This edition of Bigg Boss 13 was also the most violent in recent memory, with many contestants suffering injuries.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News