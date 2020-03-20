Ranveer Singh’s 83 postponed, amid coronavirus crisis, makers confirm

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:23 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, 83, which was to release in April this year, has been put on hold. The makers released a statement to that effect in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The statement read: “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon.”

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the story of Indian cricket team’s unexpected win at the 1983 cricket World Cup, where India beat the fancied West Indies team to lift the cup. Against impossible odds, former captain Kapil Dev inspired his team to aspire for victory. The film will see Ranveer play Kapil while a host of other actors will play other important members of the team.

The actors who are part of 83 include Adhinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dhairya Karwa among others. The team members of the 1983 team whom the above-mentioned actors will play include Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath and Sunil Gavaskar. The makers of the film have, over a period of months, shared posters of the various actors in their characters and have impressed fans with their similarity, not only in their looks but in their mannerisms as well.

The film will also feature Deepika Padukone in a supporting role; she will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of Kapil. The film was shot in the UK through much of 2019. 83 will also feature Pankaj Tripathi as the team manager.

