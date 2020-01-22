83: Ranveer Singh shares first poster of Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, calls him ‘youngest gun amongst the devils’. See pic

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:21 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday shared the first poster of actor Dhairya Karwa, who plays Ravi Shastri in Kabir Khan’s directorial, 83. With this, he has shared first-look posters of 12 actors from the film, excluding himself.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote: “BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! The youngest gun amongst the Devils...Presenting @dhairya275, the flamboyant all-rounder.” Dhairya can be seen in a bowling action.

The posters so far shared include those of actors Adhinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ranveer Singh apart from Dhairya. The team members of the 1983 Indian cricket team who have so far been introduced include Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar apart from Kapil Dev.

Posters of Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Syed Kirmani.

Posters featuring Madan Lal, Roger Binny and Kirti Azad.

Posters of K Srikkanth and Sunil Gavaskar.

Kabir Khan’s film is about India’s spectacular and rather unexpected win at the 1983 cricket World Cup, where they beat the tournament favourite, West Indies. Kapil Dev, the captain of the Indian cricket team, was largely responsible in motivating the team to aim for glory and led by example. The film will also see Deepika Padukone in a small but significant role as Romi Dev.

Ranveer, who will be seen as Kapil, has prepared long and hard to get into the skin of his character. His first look was unveiled in July last year, on the occasion of his birthday. The actor, along with other actors, had undergone training in Dharamshala last year. Ranveer also spent time with Kapil at his residence to pick up the nuances of his personality, the result of which is quite visible in another still of the film was released, sometime last year, where Ranveer can be seen playing Kapil’s iconic Natraj shot.

83 is expected to hit the screens later this year. The film was shot in England on a start-to-finish routine.

