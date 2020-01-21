83: Ranveer Singh shares first poster of Adhinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, the ‘finest exponent of the drive’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:22 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh shared the first-look poster of former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar from his upcoming film, 83 on Tuesday. The role is being played by actor Adhinath Kothare in the film.

Sharing it, Ranveer wrote: “THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR.” In the poster, we see Adhinath in cricketing attire and playing a shot. Adhinath is all intent and concentration.

First-look posters of Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Syed Kirmani.

First-look posters of Madan Lal, Roger Binny and Kirti Azad.

First-look posters of Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma and Mohinder Amarnath.

First-look poster of K Srikkanth and Sunil Gavaskar.

In the last couple of days, Ranveer has shared the first-look posters of the following players: Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar apart from Kapil Dev. The actors who play the above-mentioned players are Adhinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem and Ranveer Singh.

Kabir Khan directorial is the retelling of India’s unexpected win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, beating champions West Indies, led by the redoubtable Clive Lloyd. Kapil Dev was instrumental in motivating a lacklustre Indian team to aim for glory and he led by example. The first look of Kapil Dev from the film was unveiled in July last year, on Ranveer’s birthday. Everybody gasped at the uncanny similarity in their looks. Later, the makers released another still from the film, showing Ranveer playing Kapil’s iconic Natraj shot. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone in a supporting role as Romi Dev.

Through the preparation for the their respective roles, both Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath interacted with the actors for them to get a grasp over the nuances. On Ranveer’s look as the on-screen Kapil, the cricketer had told IANS: “I was surprised! At one glimpse, from a distance, there is an uncanny similarity. Of course in close-up, one can understand that it is Ranveer Singh and not me! But I have to say the makeup artiste has done a great job. I appreciate that. I sat with Ranveer and we had long chat. We are very different people.”

Talking about Mohinder Amarnath’s advice, Saqib had shared: “The most valuable piece of advice which Jimmy sir gave me is to be calm and focus on the game. There was something in the way he said which has stayed with me.”

