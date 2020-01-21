Ranveer Singh is all love as Deepika Padukone wins Crystal Award at WEF: ‘You make me so proud baby’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:07 IST

Ranveer Singh has congratulated his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, for receiving the Crystal Award at the ongoing World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland. Deepika in her speech highlighted the importance of mental health awareness.

She posted a picture of herself, with the award, on Instagram. She captioned the photograph, “GRATITUDE!” and tagged her organisation, the Live Love Laugh foundation. Deepika’s post was widely appreciated, generating close to a million ‘likes’ in a matter of hours.

The top comment was from Ranveer, who wrote, “AMAZING! You make me so proud baby.” Several others wrote that she looked ‘pretty’ in her blue dress, and extended their congratulations.

Deepika in her speech said, “My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone... In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide... Depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression is like any other illness and treatable. It was experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh.”

Deepika signed off her speech with a quote by Martin Luther King and said, “In the words of Martin Luther King, ‘Everything that is done in the world, is done by hope.’” WEF’s official Twitter handle shared a snippet of the actor’s speech, “As #wef20 gets underway, @deepikapadukone stresses the importance of addressing mental health issues when building a more sustainable and inclusive world.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more