Fan asks Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar ‘why so much editing’ of skin tone in swimsuit photo, gets unexpected reply

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:47 IST

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar sure knows how to capture the attention of fans. She took to her Instagram account to share a stunning throwback photo of herself posing in the bathtub in a tropical print bikini and wrote, “#throwback to last year, a time when I was bloody cool for the summer. This year seems to be writing a different chapter though. How’s it going people? #throwbackthursday #lifeinthetimeofcorona #bikini #summervibes #memories #indiangirls.”

What caught the attention of one Instagram user was Ankita’s visibly lighter skin tone in the picture and she commented on the post, “Why so much editing with skin tone? I like your dusky skin.” The user got an unexpected reply from Ankita - “@vada_pow it’s just an Instagram filter honey.”

Meanwhile, several compliments also poured in for Ankita. “Amazing stunning sexy look wow,” one fan commented. “Jaw dropping beauty,” another wrote. “Omg too much hottness today, u should be in movies,” another wrote.

Recently, Milind shared a sneak peek from his fun workout with Ankita during the lockdown. In the video, she was seen sitting on his back as he did push-ups.

“Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do. No drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function,” he wrote.

“Don’t try lifting your wife as your first exercise,” he joked, adding, “Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy.”

After being in a relationship for five years, Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018. They had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, followed by a white wedding under a waterfall in Spain and another at the northwestern coast of Spain.

