e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor hilariously trolls Arjun Kapoor as he tells fans to split chores with partners: ‘First I want to see you doing chores’

Kareena Kapoor hilariously trolls Arjun Kapoor as he tells fans to split chores with partners: ‘First I want to see you doing chores’

Arjun Kapoor was advising people to be more considerated towards their partners when it comes to splitting housework but Kareena Kapoor left a witty comment.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor played a married couple in Ki and Ka.
Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor played a married couple in Ki and Ka.
         

Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday celebrated four years of his film Ki and Ka. He shared a video message, urging people to help one another with household chores amid the lockdown period. However, it was his co-star Kareena Kapoor’s comment that took all the attention.

The 34-year-old actor shared the message on Instagram where he started the video by thanking all the movie enthusiasts for all the “love and appreciation” shown for the R Balki’s directed movie. With background music of “high heels” song from the movie in the video, the actor further said on how important the movie was for him as he said ‘yes’ to the movie just by hearing the one line of the script, ‘that I want to become like my mother.’

 

“Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I’m also sure all the ‘Kas’ are splitting all household chores and duties with their ‘Kis’ right now at home...Why don’t you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I’ll repost them,” he wrote in the caption.

Also read: On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, his 5 most hilarious episodes that will leave you in splits once again

Kareena commented, “First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow.” Arjun accepted the challenge saying, “Waah. Done deal.”

The movie was centered on how Arjun’s character, away from the societal conventions took the charge of the homemaking while, his wife, Kareena’s character works towards her career.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis
Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis
Live: Isolation a tapasya, must stick to it to fight Covid-19, says govt
Live: Isolation a tapasya, must stick to it to fight Covid-19, says govt
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV
Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news