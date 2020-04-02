Kareena Kapoor hilariously trolls Arjun Kapoor as he tells fans to split chores with partners: ‘First I want to see you doing chores’

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:08 IST

Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday celebrated four years of his film Ki and Ka. He shared a video message, urging people to help one another with household chores amid the lockdown period. However, it was his co-star Kareena Kapoor’s comment that took all the attention.

The 34-year-old actor shared the message on Instagram where he started the video by thanking all the movie enthusiasts for all the “love and appreciation” shown for the R Balki’s directed movie. With background music of “high heels” song from the movie in the video, the actor further said on how important the movie was for him as he said ‘yes’ to the movie just by hearing the one line of the script, ‘that I want to become like my mother.’

“Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I’m also sure all the ‘Kas’ are splitting all household chores and duties with their ‘Kis’ right now at home...Why don’t you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I’ll repost them,” he wrote in the caption.

Kareena commented, “First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow.” Arjun accepted the challenge saying, “Waah. Done deal.”

The movie was centered on how Arjun’s character, away from the societal conventions took the charge of the homemaking while, his wife, Kareena’s character works towards her career.

