Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon urge everyone to obey laws, stay at home. Watch video messages

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon urge everyone to obey laws, stay at home. Watch video messages

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon have shared video messages urging everyone to obey the laws and stay at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon appeared in the film Panipat together.
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon have appeared in PSAs urging everyone to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown. The videos were shared on the official PIB Twitter account on Wednesday.

In his 30-second message, Arjun said, “It’s important we pay attention and understand that the government wants what’s best for us.” He said that there are only 14 days of the lockdown remaining now, and that it is very important to beat the virus. “They have thought about it, they have understood why it is important.”

 

Kriti, in her video, said, “Guys, there are small things we can take care of. If you’re stepping out to buy groceries, make sure there’s a six feet gap between each other. Do not touch anything. Wear a mask. Do not touch your face. Come back, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Sanitise everything that you’ve touched. Don’t touch the buttons on your elevator with your hands, use your elbows. If you’re a righty, use your left hand to turn all the knobs.” She concluded, “Stay healthy, stay fit, stay at home.”

 

Kriti and Arjun join a chorus of celebrities urging people to stay at home during the lockdown, after reports of people breaking the law have emerged. Previously, everyone from Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have preached the importance of social distancing.

Also read: Ajay Devgn donates Rs 51 lakh to FWICE daily wage workers, Ashoke Pandit calls him ‘real life Singham’

The novel coronavirus has infected close to 900000 people across the world, with more than 1600 cases being reported in India.

