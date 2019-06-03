Ankita Konwar tells Humans of Bombay how she met Milind Soman after her boyfriend’s death, fell in love again

The latest celebrity couple to get featured on Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page is actor-model Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. The page talked to Ankita about their relationship and how they met each other.

Ankita revealed that she was mourning the death of her boyfriend when she met Milind for the first time. Even as they talked and met repeatedly, she found it difficult to let go of her past and start anew with Milind. “I decided to move out of the country & started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai. I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub. I kept looking at him & he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he’d like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it!,” she said.

“But I didn’t want to get too involved. So I excused myself & I thought he’d forget about me. But soon he came looking for me–he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn’t remember it & didn’t have my phone on me either. So he made my friend take his number & asked me to message him. A few days passed by & I couldn’t get him out of my mind. So I texted him & we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we’d constantly text & meet. But I still couldn’t bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn’t let go. To which he said, ‘When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don’t be afraid, we’re in this together.’ That’s when I knew–this was the man for me,” she added.

Ankita then talked about the challenges they faced when they decided to get married. “We dated for 5 years after that–until we decided to get married! My family & a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn’t an issue for us! So when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too!

“Believe it or not, we got married thrice! We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall & the third, at a place called ‘the end of the world’ there. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun–I can’t wait to live the rest of my life with him.”

Ankita and Milind went to Maldives recently for a holiday. She shared pics from the vacation on social media. “Today, Tomorrow, Forever,” she captioned the image in which Ankita is dressed in a short pink dress and Milind wears a blue shirt with a pair of shorts. In previous posts from their exotic holiday, the fitness freaks were seen running. They had even shared a photograph in which they hugged each other against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

