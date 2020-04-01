Priyanka Chopra to donate$100,000 in total to women who do their bit in times of crisis, asks for nominations

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:39 IST

Priyanka Chopra has asked her fans to nominate women who have gone the distance during a time of crisis. The actor will be donating $100,000 in total to women whether they are in the service industry or serving in the security forces.

The actor shared her statement and a video regarding the same on her Instagram account. She begins the video saying, “I hope you all are safe, this is a crazy time.” She goes on to talk about the campaign which was to be launched in a few weeks but they cannot go as per the plan in the current scenario.

We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner pic.twitter.com/w4k64cnnun — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Talking about the organisation’s plan to launch the campaign, she wrote in the caption, “Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. So, each week I’ll go live with @bonvivspikedseltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. If you know a woman we should highlight, visit the link in my bio for next steps. We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner.”

The actor said in a statement, “We will be donating $100,000 in total to women who are rising above everything during this crisis. If you know a woman we should highlight, share her story with us, whether she is in the service industry, from a large business, small business owner, or first responders on the front lines. We want to commemorate her. #TogetherWomenRise .”

A day before, Priyanka and her pop singer husband Nick Jonas contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Priyanka took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

“These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry,” she wrote.

Priyanka thanked the organisations and added: “They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories... no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.”

(With IANS inputs)

