Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate to PM-Cares fund, Unicef, say ‘No amount is too small, even if it’s 1 dollar’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:02 IST

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, like many celebrities around the world, have contributed to the cause of daily wage workers and their families amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The couple have donated to various organisations and NGOs including Unicef and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund.

The actor said in a statement, “So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it’s $1. Together, we can make a difference.”

Mentioning several organisations and NGOs to which the couple have donated, Priyanka wrote, “The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PrimeMinisterCares. Thank you for everything you are doing.”

Sharing links to the various organisations and NGOs, Priyanka further wrote, “They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.”

Back in India, several of her industry colleagues generously contributed to the PM-Cares fund. Actor Anushka Sharma, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and Kartik Aaryan, among others, on Monday pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Many others including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar among others stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds.

