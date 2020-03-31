Karan Johar’s daughter, mother deck up for high tea in quarantine. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 07:55 IST

Karan Johar, who is keeping his kids and mother entertained during quarantine, has shared yet another video about life in isolation. Sharing a video of their tea party at home, Karan Johar wrote in caption, “High tea with @hiroojohar ! #lockdownwiththejohars.”

The video begins with Karan’s daughter Roohi enjoying French fries along with her grandmother Hiroo. When Karan asks Roohi where her twin brother Yash is, she replies, “He’s gone to susu.” Karan then points out how both his daughter and mother are all decked up for high tea. While Roohi is seen wearing a crystal hairband with a bow, Hiroo Johar is wearing party earrings on her casuals.

Karan asks Roohi who got her new hairband and she replies, “Dadaa”. Karan replies, “Ya obviously because I get my love for diamonds from my Sindhi mother.” Karan moves his focus to his mother and asks what she has to say about her Sindhi lineage, and she says, “I think we are the best communities in the world.”

Commenting to the post, Ranveer Singh, who also happens to be a Sindhi, wrote in capital letters, “HIROO KNOWS IT.” Shweta Bachchan reacted, “Haha brill.” Giving the video a title similar to Karan’s show Koffee With Karan, Arjun Kapoor also wrote, “Dining with Dada.” While Dino Morea called them “Adorable,” Namrata Shirodkar called them “Cuties” in the comments section.

Karan has regularly been sharing videos in his “toodles” series which are loved by his fans. A fan wrote, “Love these videos, keep posting them, more often.” Another wrote, “toodles, toodles I love these videos.”

The filmmaker had earlier shared a video featuring his son Yash, who had said Amitabh Bachchan could take away the coronavirus. Another video was about Karan’s conversation with his kids and mother as they all sat in their different moods.

