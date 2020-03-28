e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Life in quarantine: Karan Johar’s son Yash gets upset with his granny, daughter Roohi is in her own zone

Life in quarantine: Karan Johar’s son Yash gets upset with his granny, daughter Roohi is in her own zone

Karan Johar shared a video from his interaction with his mother and his kids Yash and Roohi, all of whom were in different moods in quarantine.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar has shared a video of his kids and mother as he deals with their different moods in quarantine.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a glimpse of his household as he spends time with mother Hiroo Johar and his twins Yash and Roohi in isolation. The video shows how all his family members are in different moods while keeping indoors.

Sharing it on Instagram, Karan captioned it, “Hiroo and Roohi #toodles #motherdaughter.” The video opens to Karan’s son Yash lying on the couch with his back to his grandmother and saying, “I won’t talk to mumma”. He calls his grandmother ‘mumma’. She replies to the little boy, “Don’t talk to mumma, talk to papa”. Karan asks him about his bad mood and asks him, “Are you sulking with mumma, why are you sulking?”He then asks his mother, “why is he sulking with you” and she innocently replies, “because I said not to touch my hair.”

Karan then teases his mother saying, “But why are you being so protective about your hair? And why looking like a 16-year-old with this hairband. Hiroo Johar adjusts her pink pearl hairband as Karan’s daughter Roohi combs her hair while sitting beside her. He again asks “Is there some kind of crisis we are going through?” She and his mother replies, “may be”.

Karan then moves his focus to Roohi and ask her, “Do you like Mumma’s hair?” and pat comes her reply “no”. He also joins in to add, “they are my thoughts exactly”.

Also read: When Angad Bedi broke the news of Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy to her parents before marriage

Hindustantimes

Karan’s kids Roohi and Yash turned 3 in February this year. On their birthday, he penned a heartfelt post about how his mother has played a major part in bringing them up. He wrote, “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....”

