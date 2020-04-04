Twinkle Khanna tries to repair broken slipper, spectacles amid lockdown, says ‘God bless you all as well’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 08:45 IST

Twinkle Khanna has shared a video from her struggles with repair work as the country continues to remain under a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor-turned-writer had fractured her foot last week and was driven by her actor husband Akshay Kumar to the hospital for treatment.

In the video, Twinkle can be seen trying to repair her broken slipper with a glue gun. A pair of broken spectacles put together by a doctor’s tape is also lying beside her. Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun.”

She says in the video, “Losing track amid lockdown but we are managing, first by taping these spectacles...but now I am at the breaking point because this wonderful slipper that I was wearing to match this particular shoe (leg in cast) is now broken and I am trying to glue it together. Unfortunately it’s not working. God bless you all as well.”

Her fans could feel for her and dropped hilarious as well as sympathetic comments to the post. A fan asked, “Omg will you seriously stop breaking stuff! Lol!” Another called it, “self servicing” with joined hands emoji.

A few days ago, Twinkle had shared a picture from her time in isolation as she sat with her injured foot while gazing at the sea from her residence. She had captioned it, “And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown.”

Meanwhile, Akshay has announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES fund to support the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Reacting to the same, Twinkle had written on Twitter, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing’.”

