e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Masked Akshay Kumar drives Twinkle Khanna to hospital: ‘My husband’s pocket is lighter, and my foot is broken’. Watch

Masked Akshay Kumar drives Twinkle Khanna to hospital: ‘My husband’s pocket is lighter, and my foot is broken’. Watch

Check out the latest post of Twinkle Khanna where she shows Akshay Kumar driving her as he wears a mask amid coronavirus outbreak.

bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar drove Twinkle Khanna to the hospital.
Akshay Kumar drove Twinkle Khanna to the hospital.
         

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of the quiet and deserted roads in Mumbai on her way back from a hospital. She was quick to assure fans that she is not unwell and neither has she contracted coronavirus. However, she has broken her foot and got it bandaged.Twinkle’s husband and actor Akshay Kumar was on the driver’s seat.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote on Instagram, “Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans.” The video shows Akshay driving Twinkle as they returned from a hospital.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi insists pilot brother not Covid-19 positive: ‘He shows no symptoms, his last international flight was 13 days ago’

In the video, Twinkle is heard saying, “It is 10:31 am on a Sunday morning and the roads are deserted, except for pigeons and crows -these wonderful gifts for us. Here’s my driver all the way from Chandni Chowk (camera moves to a masked Akshay for a bit). We are on our way back from the hospital.”

 

“Nope! I don’t have the coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things, including, like me, for being unusually clumsy. So, this Sunday, my husband’s pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been more full and and my foot is bloody broken. A happy Sunday to you as well,” she signed off.

 Also Watch | Akshay Kumar pledges ₹ 25 crore to PM Modi’s relief fund for coronavirus

 

In a recent post on Twitter, Twinkle had revealed that she had asked Akshay if he was ‘sure’ before he pledged to donate Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM’s relief fund for Covid-19. “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,” she tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Please forgive me’: PM Modi’s apology to the poor hit by national lockdown
‘Please forgive me’: PM Modi’s apology to the poor hit by national lockdown
Mumbai woman dies of Covid-19, says BMC; Maharashtra toll rises to 7
Mumbai woman dies of Covid-19, says BMC; Maharashtra toll rises to 7
Don’t leave for native places in country’s interest: Kejriwal to migrant workers
Don’t leave for native places in country’s interest: Kejriwal to migrant workers
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
WhatsApp makes a big change to its key feature: A weekly wrap
WhatsApp makes a big change to its key feature: A weekly wrap
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news