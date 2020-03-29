Divyanka Tripathi insists pilot brother not Covid-19 positive: ‘He shows no symptoms, his last international flight was 13 days ago’

tv

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi, who has clarified in a social media post that her brother - a pilot- is not Covid-19 positive, has shared details of her brother’s travel history. Divyanka told Times of India in an interview, “My brother’s last international flight was about 13 days ago and he shows no symptoms of Coronavirus. Also, he has been reporting everyday to the authorised government doctors to get himself checked. All aviation crew members, who have been on international flights in the recent past, have self-quarantined themselves, but it does not mean that they have tested positive. It’s just a safety measure.”

Earlier, she had written in an Instagram post, “My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff.”

She further wrote, “Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it ‘failed to mention that he’s NOT COVID POSITIVE’, I didn’t know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE!”

She had also revealed her father is also working amid the lockdown as he is a pharmacist. “My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home,” she wrote.

In her post, she also slammed people who are discriminating against doctors and airline staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. She called it a “dastardly act” and shared that her brother is a pilot and her father is a pharmacist - both are risking their lives everyday so that essential services can continue during the current lockdown.

