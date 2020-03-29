e-paper
Arjun Bijlani, Mandana Karimi, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Surbhi Jyoti join Karanvir Bohra for his chat sessions during lockdown

Arjun Bijlani, Mandana Karimi, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Surbhi Jyoti join Karanvir Bohra for his chat sessions during lockdown

Arjun, Ravi Dubey, Mandana Karimi have already had a fun session each on the show, while other friends like Adaa Khan, Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti

tv Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Karanvir Bohra will ask 21 questions to his friends over the 21 days of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.
Karanvir Bohra will ask 21 questions to his friends over the 21 days of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.
         

Actor Karanvir Bohra is utilising the best of his creative skills during this current home 21-day quarantine phase. He has brought in his celebrity friends like Arjun Bijlani for a 21-question series on Instagram.Karanvir has begun a 21-question series on his Instagram live feature, to cover all 21 days of the lockdown.

As part of the series he is interviewing an industry friend for each session, by asking them 21 fun questions which are personal, relevant to these times and more. Actors and friends of Karanvir like Arjun, Ravi Dubey, Mandana Karimi have already had a fun session each on the show, while other friends like Adaa Khan, Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to be part of the live series soon.

Also read: Ranveer Singh shares his list of essentials on Gully Boy picture: ‘Roti, Kapda, makaan, internet’

“The thought of this 21-question series struck me the day we were put on a 21 day lockdown. The idea was to also create a fixed time for a series like this, for people to have something to frequently watch for the next 21 days as part of their regular routine,” said Karanvir.

 

View this post on Instagram

I wish I could clean the house like this...

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on

“People are only engaged in watching TV, surfing the internet and doing home chores, so something of this sort to watch, can also be included in their day-to-day doings at a fixed time slot, was also something I was aiming at,” he added.

Another thought behind this was to also lighten up the mood with something informative as well as positive and fun.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

