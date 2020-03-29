e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh shares his list of essentials on Gully Boy picture: ‘Roti, Kapda, makaan, internet’

Ranveer Singh shares his list of essentials on Gully Boy picture: ‘Roti, Kapda, makaan, internet’

Check out the latest post from Ranveer Singh as he edits a throwback picture from Gully Boy.

bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:02 IST
Asian News International
Ranveer Singh has received praises for his act in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh has received praises for his act in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy
         

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a throwback picture from ‘Gully Boy’ on social media but added essentials to it that are necessary in one’s life as he follows the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed by the government to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The 34-year-old actor took a trip down the memory lane and hopped on to Instagram to share a picture from one of his acclaimed films Gully Boy. In the shared picture, the Padmaavat actor is seen looking at a graphite painting with a spray in hand. But the catch in the throwback photo was the separate jotting down of the essentials in the wall, that included ‘Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan, plus the Internet.’

Hindustantimes

Like Ranveer, many other Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-isolation after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

