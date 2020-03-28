Critics’ Choice Film Awards: Ranveer Singh wins for Gully Boy, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan wins Best Actress for Soni. Full list
Critics’ Choice Film Awards: Gully Boy once again emerged as the big winner as it bagged the Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor trophies.bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:48 IST
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was a favourite at Critics’ Choice Film Awards this year. In the Hindi category, Ranveer Singh picked up Best Actor (Male) for his role in the film that saw him showcasing his rapping skills. The Best Director award went to Zoya Akhtar for the Gully Boy, which also the Best Film honour.
The Best Actor (Female) was given to Geetika Vidya Ohlyan for Soni. Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki won the Best Writing award for “Article 15”.
Critics’ Choice Film Awards winners were announced on Saturday. The event that was supposed to be held on March 14 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The team of Critics Choice Film Awards then decided to announce the winners digitally.
There were awards for Best Film, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Director and Best Writing for releases in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Gujarati languages, too.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Hindi:
Best Actor Male- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor Female- Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)
Best Director- Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best Film- Gully Boy
Best Writing- Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)
Telugu:
Best Actor Male- Nani (Jersey)
Best Actor Female- Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)
Best Director- Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)
Best Film- Mallesham
Best Writing- Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)
Tamil:
Best Actor Male- Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)
Best Actor Female- Amala Paul (Aadai)
Best Director- Thiagararajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)
Best Film- Super Deluxe
Best Writing- Thiagararajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)
Bengali:
Best Actor Male- Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)
Best Actor Female- Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)
Best Director- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)
Best Film- Kedara
Best Writing- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)
Gujarati:
Best Actor Male- Jayesh More (Hellaro)
Best Actor Female- Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)
Best Director- Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)
Best Film- Hellaro
Best Writing- Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)
Kannada:
Best Actor Male- Rishi (Kavaludaari)
Best Actor Female- B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)
Best Director- Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)
Best Film- Bell Bottom
Best Writing- Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)
Malayalam:
Best Actor Male- Mammootty (Unda)
Best Actor Female- Parvathy (Uyare)
Best Director- Aashiq Abu (Virus)
Best Film- Kumbalangi Nights
Best Writing- Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)
Marathi:
Best Actor Male- Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)
Best Actor Female- Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)
Best Director- Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)
Best Film- Dhappa
Best Writing- Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)
