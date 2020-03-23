Ranveer Singh pens emotional note for dad-in-law Prakash Padukone, Deepika Padukone says ‘we love you’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:41 IST

Former badminton champion Prakash Padukone became the first-ever Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship 40 years ago on this day. On the anniversary of this historic win, his daughter and actor Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note and called his contribution to the sport “immeasurable”.

“Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!” she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Ranveer Singh also lauded his father-in-law on his accomplishment. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time. #legend #icon #proud.”

Currently, Ranveer and Deepika are in self-isolation as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly across the country. When asked in an interactive session on Instagram what they had been up to during quarantine, Ranveer replied, “Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies, and DP is teaching herself how to play the piano.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika expressed their support for the janta curfew initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two stars were seen applauding the efforts of medical professionals and those who have been working even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Ranveer even banged on a drum, while Deepika rang a bell to salute them.

Meanwhile, the release of Kabir Khan’s 83, starring Ranveer and Deepika as former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev, respectively, has been stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ranveer was supposed to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, which was to go on floors this month, but that has been put on hold as well.

