e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh pens emotional note for dad-in-law Prakash Padukone, Deepika Padukone says ‘we love you’

Ranveer Singh pens emotional note for dad-in-law Prakash Padukone, Deepika Padukone says ‘we love you’

On March 23, 1980, Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships. On 40 years of his win, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lauded him.

bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lauded Prakash Padukone for his “immeasurable” contribution to badminton.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lauded Prakash Padukone for his “immeasurable” contribution to badminton.
         

Former badminton champion Prakash Padukone became the first-ever Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship 40 years ago on this day. On the anniversary of this historic win, his daughter and actor Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note and called his contribution to the sport “immeasurable”.

“Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!” she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Ranveer Singh also lauded his father-in-law on his accomplishment. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time. #legend #icon #proud.”

 

 

Currently, Ranveer and Deepika are in self-isolation as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly across the country. When asked in an interactive session on Instagram what they had been up to during quarantine, Ranveer replied, “Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies, and DP is teaching herself how to play the piano.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika expressed their support for the janta curfew initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two stars were seen applauding the efforts of medical professionals and those who have been working even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Ranveer even banged on a drum, while Deepika rang a bell to salute them.

Meanwhile, the release of Kabir Khan’s 83, starring Ranveer and Deepika as former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev, respectively, has been stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ranveer was supposed to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, which was to go on floors this month, but that has been put on hold as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: Delhi tightens lockdown, Police to issue curfew passes
Covid-19: Delhi tightens lockdown, Police to issue curfew passes
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Mumbaikars may soon be able to get tested at home for coronavirus
Mumbaikars may soon be able to get tested at home for coronavirus
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh for coronavirus treatment equipment
Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh for coronavirus treatment equipment
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news