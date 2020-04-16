Kareena Kapoor misses her girl squad of Karisma, Malaika and Amrita: ‘From a table for 4 to 4 different tables’

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:15 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor is desperately missing her friends and sister amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a picture of her girl squad.

“We’ve gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can’t deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday,” she captioned her post. The photo shows her, sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Malaika and Amrita Arora power walking in a luxe lobby after a brunch date. The picture was shared by Karisma last year as well.

Kareena’s fans loved seeing the foursome together. “Haha this is great, they should make four more shots with the 4 of you,” wrote one, referring to the hit Amazon Prime show starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. “Black never looked this hott before,” wrote another fan about Kareena’s all-black outfit in the picture.

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram last month, she has been constantly sharing highlights from her life in lockdown. She recently shared a photograph of herself along with actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur on the beach. Kareena had also flaunted a necklace made out of pasta by her little son.

Kareena, who was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium with actor Irrfan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

