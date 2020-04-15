Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: report

regional-movies

Tamil actor Vijay is apparently worried for his son Jason Sanjay, who is currently stranded in Canada due to the international travel ban in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. As per a report by Manorama online, Vijay is deeply concerned for the health of son Jason who is stranded in Canada during the time of the coronavirus outbreak across the world. Jason is currently learning filmmaking at a popular university in Canada.

Jason has already directed a short film and is keen to make inroads into Tamil filmdom soon.

On the career front, Vijay is currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Master, which was originally supposed to be released last week. However, it got postponed due to ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Last week, the makers of Master unveiled a new poster on the day of its supposed release. The poster features a brooding Vijay looking down with sunlight falling on him. The poster has a caption which reads: ‘Lockdown shouldn’t knock down our spirits! Master will meet you soon’.

Master, which stars Vijay in the role of a college professor, has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has teamed up with Vijay for the first time. In Master, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay will most likely team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil yet-untitled project. Talks have already been initiated. Interestingly, if the project materializes, it’ll be Vijay’s maiden collaboration with a female director.

Sun Pictures will be bankrolling the project. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made this month. It is learnt from reliable sources that Sun Pictures has already paid an advance of Rs 50 crore to Vijay as remuneration for this project.

