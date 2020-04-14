Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate Rongali Bihu with egg fight ‘which apparently is the thing to do’

bollywood

Actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been inspiring Indians with their practical and doable exercise regimen amid coronavirus lockdown. But Monday was reserved for some celebration as it was Rongali Bihu.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of their intimate celebration, Milind wrote: “Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !!”

In the picture, MiIind and Ankita hold an egg in their hand; while Ankita holds tight, MiIind makes a gesture of breaking his on hers. Both are dressed in Bihu finery -- Ankita has a Mekhela Chador (also called sador), a traditional Assamese weave of sari (and style of wearing one) while Milind has the tradional gamcha (small towel) around his shoulders.

Ankita too shared a boomerang video of the picture Milind shared to reminiscence her growing days in Assam and wrote: “Today is the New Year’s Day in Assam. I know there’s not much celebrations happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it! Growing up, I had the chance to learn about our tradition and customs from my grandfather (puthadeu) who is as wise as they come. Learning Bihu songs from my grandma (anaideu) and Bihu dance from my aunts. Stealing and eating Pithas and ladoos from the kitchen. Waiting out at night to welcome the #husoridol. Waiting for #bihu gifts.”

April 13-14 marks the beginning of the Hindu new year. It is celebrated across India by various names. As Assam celebrates it as Rongali Bihu, in Punjab it Baisakhi. On the occasion, a number of Bollywood stars took to social media to celebrate the festival. Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra among many others wished fans on the occasion.

