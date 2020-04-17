Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim shows his acting skills in this viral TikTok video, wait for his double role

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:45 IST

Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan is no less dramatic than his actor sister Sara Ali Khan. A TikTok video of the star kid, who already has a fan following of his own, has surfaced online and shows Ibrahim enacting the roles of a Haryanvai man and a hunk in different frames.

In the video, Ibrahim plays a Haryanvi man who is seen wearing a white shirt with a few top buttons left open. He asks the other guy about why he looked worried. The other man, who is in a sleeveless hoodie, sunglasses and has a stick in his mouth, replies that he has lost his wife. The Haryanvi man says that even he can’t find his wife. The man in a hoodie asks the Haryanvi man about what his wife looks like, and the latter replies that she is very beautiful. The man in the hoodie ends the video saying, “Forget about mine, let’s look for your wife then.”

Ibrahim’s fans loved the video. A fan called it “hilarious” while another wrote, “Theee best.”

Recently, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a video as she took up a TikTok challenge with Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. The three had to answer questions in order to prove how much they knew each other.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim agree mom Amrita Singh is most popular of them all. Watch their fun TikTok challenge

A few weeks ago, Ibrahim had shared a picture with Saif on Instagram and captioned it, “Me and my old man.”

When Saif was asked if Ibrahim will follow in the footsteps of his sister in Bollywood, the actor said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more