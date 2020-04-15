Saif Ali Khan on uniting with Aditya Chopra for Bunty Aur Babli 2: ‘We had disagreements in the past’

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan is all set to unite with Rani Mukerji after 11 years for the film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also marks his union with producer Aditya Chopra after unspecified disagreements in the past. Saif has now revealed how much it meant for him to receive a message from Aditya that read, “welcome back home”.

Opening up about working with Aditya all over again, Saif told Film Companion in an interview, “It was nice to reconnect with Adi again. We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed in my attitude towards certain things and we hadn’t worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there’s peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this.”

Saif also feels glad to be working with a producer “who knows what they are doing”. He added, “I have produced films, (I can say that) it’s really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting a SMS from Adi saying ‘Welcome back home’ means a lot to me.”

While Saif replaces Abhishek Bachchan as the original Bunty and Rani will reprise her titular role of the original Babli, Siddhant Chaturvedi of the Gully Boy fame will feature in the film along with Sharvari.

The cast of the film wrapped up an elaborate sequence in Abu Dhabi last month just before all shoots were cancelled due to coronavirus crisis. “We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of Abu Dhabi just gives a lot of scale to the film and the team is going to spend around 10 days shooting the con and also some parts of the film. We want to make Bunty Aur Babli 2 a cool entertainer for all,” Sharma had said.

The sequel of the 2005 release is set to hit the theatres on June 26 but may now be postponed due to lockdown.

