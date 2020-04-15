e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna deletes pics with boyfriend Eban Hyams, he says ‘she reminds me of my mother’

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna deletes pics with boyfriend Eban Hyams, he says ‘she reminds me of my mother’

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has revealed Jackie Shroff learnt about her and boyfriend Eban Hyams relationship only from the media.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams.
Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams.
         

Krishna Shroff, sister of actor Tiger Shroff, may have deleted her recent working out and vacation pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams but all is well between the two. The couple is spending time in each other’s company during lockdown and have spoken about their relationship in a recent interview.

In an interview with Spotboye, Krishna shared how she was instantly attracted to him the moment she met him. “He is very attractive, really my type,” adding, “Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common.”

Eban also agreed to Krishna and said, “The personalities that we have are so similar. Sometimes, she reminds me of my mother and I want to be like my father. The qualities she has are the ones you look for. That’s what made our bond so much stronger.”

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams during their Mizoram vacation (left) and on their return at the Mumbai airport in March amid coronavirus crisis (right).
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams during their Mizoram vacation (left) and on their return at the Mumbai airport in March amid coronavirus crisis (right).

On being enquired about who proposed whom, Krishna revealed it was Eban who confessed his feelings first. She said, “I didn’t have to really think about it, it came very easily.”

Krishna also spilled the beans about how her family reacted to their relationship. She revealed that her mother Ayesha Shroff was going through her posts on Instagram and said about Eban’s picture with her, “He is cute.” While Tiger had been regularly seeing them hanging out together at the gym, Jackie Shroff found about the two of them only when the media started posting about them.

Jackie is currently away from the family at his farmhouse between Mumbai-Pune highway as he couldn’t return home when a nationwide lockdown was announced. Meanwhile, Tiger, Krishna and Ayesha are in Mumbai.

