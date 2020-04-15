Ranveer Singh on the lookout for the fan who turned him into Tiger King’s Joe Exotic. See pic

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:20 IST

Ranveer Singh is spending his time in isolation by either sleeping for long hours or savouring dishes made by actor wife Deepika Padukone and then working out at home to wash it away. The actor also shares hilarious posts on social media when he is awake. He has now shared a hilarious picture of himself as Joe Exotic from the new Netflix series Tiger King.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram stories, Ranveer wrote, “Who did this?” with a laughing emoji. Tiger King is a show about the flamboyant Oklahoma zoo keeper Joe Exotic, his rivalry with rescue activist Carole Baskin and being imprisoned for hiring a hitman to try to kill her. The show was watched by some 34.3 million viewers in the first 10 days after it was released on Netflix on March 20, according to Nielsen data.

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic.

Ranveer Singh has shared this image on Instagram.

Ranveer had recently shared a glimpse of some “bade-bade” (big) pizzas made by Deepika at home. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses of what’s cooking in their kitchen. In one video, Ranveer is heard saying: “Aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke bade bade pizze khaunga (Today, I will have big pizzas made by Deepika)’.

In the next image, Deepika can be seen putting shredded cheese to the pizzas and Ranveer tagged it as: “She’s a cheesy lover.” He then shared photographs of the pizzas made by the her. He also said that she has been “classically trained” as he shared a throwback picture of her with well known Italian chef Paola Baccetti as proof.

This is not the first time Ranveer has shared details of what the couple have been up to amid lockdown. The Gully Boy actor had recently shared that Deepika prepared Thai dishes and even baked a cake.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama titled 83. The film was scheduled to release on April 10 but was postponed due to coronavirus crisis.

