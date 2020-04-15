Ayushmann Khurrana goes shirtless to recreates Money Heist tune on piano, wishes to play this role

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his desire to play a character like that of the professor in the Netflix show, Money Heist. The actor has shared a video of him playing the tune of Bella Ciao from the show on the piano and even wore spectacles to pull the professor’s look.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you on ? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist.”

The actor is seen shirtless as he plays the tune to perfection. Many of his fans and friends were surprised to learn of his piano skills and were convinced that he could play any role he desired. Badshah too expressed his desire to join Ayushmann on such a project. He wrote, “Someone needs to do it and make me a part of it too.” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “You are totally acing his look.” Shilpa Shetty also commented, “Binged on #moneyheist now bingeing on this...Beautifull @ayushmannk.”

A fan also wrote, “omg! I think we got our professor.” Another reacted, “If money hiest is made in india , you’d be the ideal choice for the role of the professor bearing this look bhai @ayushmannk amazingly played.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann on Tuesday took to Twitter to post a statement in which he slammed attacks on the police personnel and said that Indians should rather salute them for their contribution during the crisis.

“I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them,” the 35-year-old actor said.

“They are putting us and our lives before theirs and we should respect how they are fighting for us to keep us all protected. All Indians should celebrate the police force and salute them! Jai Hind,” he added.

