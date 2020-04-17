Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim agree mom Amrita Singh is most popular of them all. Watch their fun TikTok challenge

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has shared a fun video with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they sat together to take up a TikTok challenge on how much they know each other. Sara shared the results of the game as she posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King.”

However, that was not the case as the family did agree on a few things. In the video, while Ibrahim took time to think who was the most popular among them, he finally joined Sara in pointing towards his actor mother to be the most popular in the house. All three of them also agreed that it was Sara who got better grades in school and was the craziest of all.

Facing the question “Who talked back more?”, Amrita pointed at Sara, who said it was her brother Ibrahim who talks back more.

The video got 2.47 million views on Instagram within a few hours. A fan reacted, “This is the cutest thing ever.” Another called Sara and Ibrahim “Awesome siblings.”

Sara is currently living in isolation with her mother and brother amid lockdown. She had recently shared a throwback video of herself along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan telling knock-knock jokes”.

The actor also shared a photograph of herself along with some profound brainstorming. She says that the hearts, minds and souls are not in lockdown. Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote: “Our hearts, minds and souls aren’t in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong#staypositive #staysafe,” she captioned the image.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan. Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

