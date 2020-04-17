e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim agree mom Amrita Singh is most popular of them all. Watch their fun TikTok challenge

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim agree mom Amrita Singh is most popular of them all. Watch their fun TikTok challenge

Sara Ali Khan has shared a fun video of a TikTok challenge with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

bollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan played a game with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan played a game with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
         

Sara Ali Khan has shared a fun video with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they sat together to take up a TikTok challenge on how much they know each other. Sara shared the results of the game as she posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King.”

However, that was not the case as the family did agree on a few things. In the video, while Ibrahim took time to think who was the most popular among them, he finally joined Sara in pointing towards his actor mother to be the most popular in the house. All three of them also agreed that it was Sara who got better grades in school and was the craziest of all.

 

Facing the question “Who talked back more?”, Amrita pointed at Sara, who said it was her brother Ibrahim who talks back more.

The video got 2.47 million views on Instagram within a few hours. A fan reacted, “This is the cutest thing ever.” Another called Sara and Ibrahim “Awesome siblings.”

Sara is currently living in isolation with her mother and brother amid lockdown. She had recently shared a throwback video of herself along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan telling knock-knock jokes”.

Also read: Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali tests negative for Covid-19 after staff member tested positive

The actor also shared a photograph of herself along with some profound brainstorming. She says that the hearts, minds and souls are not in lockdown. Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote: “Our hearts, minds and souls aren’t in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong#staypositive #staysafe,” she captioned the image.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan. Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
One-third of India lives in red zones, Tamil Nadu leads the list
One-third of India lives in red zones, Tamil Nadu leads the list
China economy shrank 6.8% in Q1, first contraction in decades: Official
China economy shrank 6.8% in Q1, first contraction in decades: Official
India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy
India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy
Why India should do random testing
Why India should do random testing
Donald Trump upbeat despite 2,494 deaths in US in a day
Donald Trump upbeat despite 2,494 deaths in US in a day
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

bollywood news