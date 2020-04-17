Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali tests negative for Covid-19 after staff member tested positive

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 07:41 IST

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has tested negative for the coronavirus. She got the tests done after an in-house staff member had tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Farah, who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan and sister of Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, took to Twitter to share the update. “ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting,” she wrote. “God is great Folded hands May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work everyday trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May GOD HEAL OUR PLANET,” she added.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor also hosting her sister Shaheen at his home? Mom Soni Razdan says the sisters are living apart

Farah added that she was happy to see the relief on her family’s faces. “You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious,” she wrote. She added that she will be in quarantine for some time still. “Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass Folded hands,” she added.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Farah said the staff member was taken to a hospital post his Covid-19 diagnosis. “COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she had tweeted. In a later post, Farah praised the local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the team of doctors for the way they dealt with the patient.

“Have to say the @mybmc and their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with COVID patients. The way they handled the situation and picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift and timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray,” she added.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for Covid-19. Recently, Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughters, Shaza and Zoa, were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. Karim, who had also tested positive for Covid-19, is still under medical care.

Follow @htshowbiz for more