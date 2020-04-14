Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s family faces coronavirus scare as staff member tests positive

bollywood

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, shared on Twitter that a member of her in-house staff has tested positive for Covid-19. She added that her family members have undergone tests as well and will be in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

“Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Pooja Bedi replied to her tweet, “Everyone will sail through it brilliantly... stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes.This too shall pass!!!” Singer-actor Sophie Choudry wrote, “Hope you are all ok love.” Several other Twitter users also sent her messages of support.

Meanwhile, Farah’s sister Sussanne has temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan can spend time with both of them during the lockdown.

Hrithik lauded Sussanne for being “so supportive and understanding”. He wrote in an Instagram post, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

“While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us,” he added.

