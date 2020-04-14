e-paper
Home / TV / Divyanka Tripathi calls husband Vivek Dahiya ‘kiss-friendly’, this is why

Divyanka Tripathi calls husband Vivek Dahiya ‘kiss-friendly’, this is why

Vivek Dahiya said that he prefers to be clean-shaven and one of the reasons for it is his wife Divyanka Tripathi.

tv Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have been married since July 2016.
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have been married since July 2016.
         

Vivek Dahiya revealed that one of the reasons he opts for a clean-shaven look is because he does not want his wife Divyanka Tripathi to get “itchy skin” from his beard when he kisses her.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Vivek said, “I get wary that if I am kissing my wife, I don’t want her to get itchy skin because of me. I’m quite a considerate husband that way.” Divyanka chimed in, “He is always kiss-friendly,” before giving him a peck on the cheek.

Before Vivek made his small screen debut with Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2013, he had a corporate job, and he said that was another reason he preferred to not have a beard. He added, however, that fans keep requesting him to grow one.

“I come from a corporate background, we are used to having a clean look. If I carry a stubble for too long, I start feeling unkempt. It’s just scratchy, although there are a lot of our fans who keep sending me messages, ‘Please keep a beard, it really suits you,’” he said.

Also read: Tiger Shroff has the most brother-like reaction to sister Krishna’s racy new post

Currently, Vivek and Divyanka are quarantining themselves at their apartment in Mumbai. She recently shared a picture with him on Instagram and said that she missed him while they lived in separate rooms.

“Honey bun...now I miss you while we are in different rooms. There’s no end to this feeling....Thankfully! #LoveSweetLove @ #HomeSweetHome,” she wrote.

 

Vivek and Divyanka, who worked together in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, were set up by their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia. The two have earlier said that there was no courtship period because they both had marriage on their minds.

After being engaged for a little over five months, Vivek and Divyanka got married in a private ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016.

