Tiger Shroff has the most brother-like reaction to sister Krishna’s racy new post

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:56 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff had the most brother-like response to his sister Krishna Shroff’s racy new Instagram post. On Monday, Krishna posted a picture of herself in a bikini, to which Tiger responded in the comments with an emoji of a monkey covering its mouth with its hands.

Krishna reacted to Tiger’s comment with a kiss emoji. Krishna has been sharing several posts during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. She has quarantined herself with boyfriend Eban Hyams.

Tiger Shroff’s comment on sister Krishna’s post.

Tiger, meanwhile, has been sharing videos of himself pulling off athletic moves. Their mother, Ayesha, recently posted a throwback picture of the two as children, being held by their father, actor Jackie Shroff.

Jackie is currently stranded away from his family at his Khandala farmhouse. Ayesha said in a recent interview to SpotboyE, “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies.”

Jackie, meanwhile, shared a video from his farm, urging everyone to obey laws and stay indoors. He said in the video, “It’s your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.”

