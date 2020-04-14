e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Jackie Shroff holds baby Tiger and Krishna in his arms in new throwback pic. See here

Jackie Shroff holds baby Tiger and Krishna in his arms in new throwback pic. See here

Jackie Shroff’s wife has shared a new throwback picture of him, holding their two children, Tiger and Krishna, in his arms when they were kids. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jackie Shroff with baby Tiger and Krishna.
Jackie Shroff with baby Tiger and Krishna.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha, has shared a throwback picture of him and his sister, Krishna, posing with their father, Jackie Shroff. Ayesha took to Instagram and captioned the picture, “Treasure.”

The picture shows Jackie holding Tiger, who appears to be around five years old, and a toddler Krishna in his arms. The post has been ‘liked’ over 20000 times. “This is so cute,” a fan wrote in the comments section. “Lots of love to the Shroff family,” wrote another.

 

The Shroffs have been separated during the nationwide lockdown, with Jackie stranded at his Khandala farmhouse and the rest in Mumbai. In an interview to SpotboyE, Ayesha said, “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies.”

Also read: Jackie Shroff is happy with ‘best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies’ at his farmhouse, says wife Ayesha

While Krishna has been sharing pictures from quarantine with boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger has shared workout videos. Jackie, meanwhile, shared a video from his farm, urging everyone to obey laws and stay indoors. He said in the video, “Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Don’t panic, there’s no shortage’: Amit Shah assures as India readies for extended lockdown life
‘Don’t panic, there’s no shortage’: Amit Shah assures as India readies for extended lockdown life
Covid-19 Updates| Till now 1036 people have been cured: Health Ministry
Covid-19 Updates| Till now 1036 people have been cured: Health Ministry
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news